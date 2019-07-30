Sheriff’s reports: Criminal damaging, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Wilmington male for two counts of alleged criminal damage and one count of aggravated menacing after responding to a reported domestic incident at a residence on Buck Run Road in Chester Township at 9:35 p.m. on July 27. According to the report, when deputies arrived a 62-year-old female stated the suspect — who is related to her by marriage — was at the residence when he “became enraged” and began hitting the truck belonging to a 58-year-old Blanchester male with a sledgehammer. The suspect also allegedly made threats against the male, threatening “to kill him.” Later the suspect kicked in the back interior door into the residence from the garage and “then stormed off stating ‘I should kill all of you’” the report stated. Both subjects said neither was assaulted but there was extensive damage to the vehicle and building. The suspect reportedly refused to give his side of the story or give a written statement. He was then transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 12:28 p.m. on July 24, a 55-year-old Sabina male reported that two hay wagons were stolen from the 9800 block of Sabina Road in Sabina, Wilson Township. According to the report, the wagons were described as being 21 feet long, eight feet wide, with a steel frame, wooden beds, and built on John Blue fifth-wheel axles. The wagons were stolen between July 8 and 24.

• At 12:40 p.m. on July 26, a 37-year-old Chester Township female reported multiple items was stolen from a barn and vehicle at the 5700 block State Route 380 in Wilmington, Chester Township. Items listed as stolen included a large Bowie knife, $150 in cash, and an unknown amount of CDs.

• At 11:29 p.m. on July 26, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of West Champlin Road in Washington Township in reference to recovered stolen property. Deputies made contact with a 23-year-old Hillsboro female who advised her 2015 Polaris RZR ATV was located in the woods.

• At 2:01 p.m. on July 28, deputies received a report of thefts from multiple vehicles around Clarksville in Adams Township. Items listed as stolen included a bag of change valued at $53, a STIHL brand tool, and a brown purse. A vehicle seen leaving the area was located with some of the stolen items, which were recovered.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

