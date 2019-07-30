WPD reports: Scams via dating sites, thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 5:14 p.m. on July 27, a Fayette County female came to the station to report that she believed she may have been scammed. She advised that she considered online dating and met a male subject who claimed to live in Boston, Massachusetts. She advised that he had gone to England to reference taking over father’s business. Throughout the process, the male subject(s) managed to scam money from her. She had received attorney letters which she thought were legitimate but now appear to be part of the scam. The victim provided officers with a male’s name and date of birth. Police had dispatch check to see if there was anyone with that name and there was no match. She advised she attempted online dating with two other males which ended up scamming her as well. Police advised these types of scams happen very frequently and it is practically impossible to prosecute at their level as a majority of the time the suspects and money are overseas. They referred her to a government website that provides information on scams as well as contact information to report scams.

• At 3:45 p.m. on July 25, a 40-year-old female stopped by the courthouse to make a report that she had been threatened. She said that she was pushing her friend in a wheelchair on the sidewalk when a man wearing a jersey — a 36-year-old male — yelled at her. She advised the suspect told her that he could walk on the sidewalk and didn’t have to move. She advised she called him a name and that the suspect told her that he was going to hit her. She said that he was drunk and “had been drinking vodka all day.” She said that she left her friend in the wheelchair and came to the courthouse and the suspect started pushing her friend towards another location. Later, units found the suspect pushing a 57-year-old Lynchburg male. “(The suspect) was obviously intoxicated,” the report notes. The suspect was told to have no contact with the caller.

• At 5:30 p.m. on July 25, a 72-year-old female reported an enclosed trailer was stolen from a church on West Locust Street. The report indicates the trailer was later recovered in Adams County.

• At 8:21 p.m. on July 25, a juvenile female called stating she was followed by two males in separate vehicles on West Locust Street. She advised she didn’t know who the males were and that they were taking photos of her and followed her for several blocks. One male was driving a red Chevy and the other male was driving a black Range Rover, according to the report.

• Police responded to the 800 block of West Main Street in reference property damage at 9:34 p.m. on July 25. A 48-year-old female resident advised someone attempted to break into her back door. She and her son described the suspect as a bald white male with a cross tattoo on his arm.

• At 7:01 a.m. on July 26, a resident reported that she arrived home to find someone had thrown a rock through her window at the 1-99 block of East Vine Street.

• At 8:07 a.m. on July 26, a 77-year-old female wanted to report that on July 14, a black male stole her LG Flip Top phone at her residence on Taylor Drive. She advised that this male subject helped her carry clothes into the laundry mat on South Street and that she had left her car unlocked, windows down and the phone was taken. She advised the value of the cell phone was $30.

• At 10:14 a.m. on July 26, a 29-year-old Lebanon female advised a toolbox with assorted tools and a DeWalt radio was stolen from the bed of her husband’s truck a the 1000 block of Preston Drive.

• At 10:30 a.m. on July 27, a 61-year-old female reported multiple things were stolen while at a restaurant on Eastside Drive. The items listed as stolen include a wallet, between $500-$700 in cash, the victim’s a social security card and driver’s license. A 52-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:19 p.m. on July 27, a 35-year-old female reported an Echo leaf blower was stolen from the bowling alley on Rombach Avenue.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Sabina male for allegedly obstructing official business, failure to comply, and resisting arrest when responding to a suspicious person report on Randolph Street at 12:56 a.m. on July 28. The report indicates a taser cartridge was collected as evidence.

• At 8:15 am. on July 28, a 20-year-old male reported someone cut the sidewall of the left rear tire on his Mustage at his apartment on Prairie Avenue.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_WPD-Badge-10.jpg