Two alleged armed robbers indicted

WILMINGTON — Two accused armed robbers have been indicted on eight charges each in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

According to the court’s website, indictments on James Clifton, 61, and Levi Cutcher, 56, both of Cincinnati, were filed on Monday. Both were indicted with three counts of felony 2 level felonious assault, four counts of felony 1 level of aggravated robbery, and one felony 3 failure to comply charge.

The court docket does not list the next court appearance, nor attorneys for either of them.

The case was transferred over from Clinton County Municipal Court on July 16 when the two waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Both remain incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The two were apprehended after a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Shell station on U.S. 68 near Interstate 71 on July 10. The initial caller reported the two suspects came in, one brandishing a shotgun, and stole money and miscellaneous items.

Deputies had determined they matched the characteristics of a robbery that occurred on June 28 at the Shell station located on State Route 73 near Interstate 71.

According to police, the suspects led sheriff’s deputies on a chase which later involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mason Police Department. The vehicle was eventually slowed when stop sticks were deployed the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle continued, however (on three tires and a rim) reaching Exit 25 when Cutcher exited the vehicle and attempted to run, police said.

Two troopers and a deputy gave chase and captured him just east of the vehicle. Clifton was taken without incident.

The shotgun allegedly used in the robberies was located in the vehicle.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574