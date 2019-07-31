Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 23. Critical: Manager on duty could not answer questions regarding time holding, length of time to hold product and if there was anyone at this facility that was manager certified. All facilities must have manager on duty that is knowledgeable regarding operations and holding times. Pre-made pizzas on rack (unbaked) time holding with no timers. Time holding pizza crust with no timing or charts. Marinara sauce time holding with no timer, date/time stamps or charts. Employee told me timers don’t work; just made maybe 20 minutes ago. Nothing marked to verify that. This facility must provide in writing to the Clinton County Health District in 48 hours procedures for time holding and has to be verified or must discontinue time holding procedures.

There is no verification that anyone at this facility is Manager Certified. There are gnats flying around the mixer in dough prep area and all around the 3-compartment sink. The back door was propped open during inspection. Prep cooler missing lid. Dust accumulation on vents and pizza oven. No employee at this facility had hair restrained. No one was wearing a hat or hairnet, visor, etc. Two employees arrived with facial hair. The 3-compartment sink is leaking water. Hand sink in dough prep area was dirty. Hot water heater is leaking. Floor under mixer in dough prep room is dirty with dough scraps. Wall behind mixer unit is dirty. Floor in mixer room is very dirty. Wall behind hand sink in mixer room is dirty. Outside of walk-in cooler is dirty. Floor throughout facility is dirty. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty.

Facility must contact Health Department by Thursday, July 25 at noon regarding time holding procedure. Re-inspection will be conducted on July 30 to ensure violations have been corrected.

Follow-up: July 30**.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, July 25. Follow-up. Trash on floor of walk-in freezer. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Walk-in freezer is dripping ice onto boxes, shelves and floor. Floor and ceiling are dripping water. Seal around the door has Scotch tape on it.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 23. Complaint that woman found “roach” on the table and that “floors always look dirty and pop machine has ‘black stuff’ on it.” No evidence of roaches or any bugs in eating area, between restrooms and kitchen. Pop machine/soft serve and kitchen had no black stuff.

Critical: Ice chute on ice machine is dirty with some black growth on inside.

