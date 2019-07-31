Governor orders flags lowered to honor Ohio soldier

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in parts of the state lowered to half-staff to honor an Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The Republican governor on Wednesday ordered U.S. and Ohio flags flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Williams County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The order honoring Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, of Stryker, is effective until sunset the day of his funeral.

The Defense Department says the 20-year-old died Monday as “a result of wounds sustained in a combat related incident” in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan. Kreischer was assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Stryker is roughly 60 miles southwest of Toledo