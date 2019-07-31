Blan man arrested, 6th time in 90 days

BLANCHESTER —A Blanchester man was arrested for the sixth time in 90 days, police said.

Late Wednesday morning police were called to 316 N. Columbus St., the residence of Bryan Mettler, after a neighbor reported that Mettler “stood on his roof and made an obscene gesture at her,” stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release. “Police held a warrant for Mettler’s arrest based on his failure to appear before the Clinton County Municipal Court on a prior charge of menacing.”

Officers went to the residence at 316 N. Columbus. “After being initially told by relatives that Bryan Mettler was not at home, officers located him inside the house and attempted to place him under arrest,” said Reinbolt. “Bryan Mettler resisted those efforts, as did his wife, Amanda Mettler, and their 16-year-old son. After a brief scuffle, Bryan and Amanda Mettler were arrested and taken to the police station.”

He said Amanda Mettler was charged with resisting arrest and was released with a summons. Bryan Mettler was charged with resisting arrest and was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

“Based on information gathered from the original complainant from this morning, this afternoon an additional charge of menacing by stalking was filed against Bryan Mettler,” said Reinbolt.

Both defendants will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Reinbolt said this is Bryan Mettler’s sixth arrest in the past 90 days.

