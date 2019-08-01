CM young inventors excel at state

Clinton-Massie sent several young inventors to Ohio’s Invention Convention on July 28 at the Ohio State Fair. They did a wonderful job showcasing their inventions.

After placing at the State Convention, Emily Webb, Danny Mefford and Ella Mefford also get the opportunity to compete at Nationals next summer.

Congratulations to all of our Top Ten Inventors:

1st grade — Logan Thomas received an Honorable Mention Award

2nd grade — Matthew Henry received an Honorable Mention Award; Emily Webb won 3rd place

4th grade — Nicholas Hanlon, Greg Goins

5th grade — Malea Beam, Sammi VanPelt (with 6th grader Lilly Logsdon), Danny Mefford won the Industry Innovator Award for Household Tools

8th grade — Ella Mefford won 1st place.

Thank you to our students for representing us well and our staff for their support of this endeavor!

This collage of photos shows Clinton-Massie student-inventors at the Ohio State Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_cm-inventors.jpg This collage of photos shows Clinton-Massie student-inventors at the Ohio State Fair. Courtesy photos