More sentences handed down in municipal court: Fines for driving under suspension

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 22 and July 26, 2019:

• Alena Kern, 36, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of registration violation, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Roger Baker, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, improper backing, and a second driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Heather Cole, 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Cory Ryan, 29, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Zachery Whitaker, 26, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Rodney Allen, 39, of Blanchester, assault, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A no-contact order was vacated.

• William Freimuth, 37, of Milford, false information, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A wrong plates charge was dismissed.

• Venkata Palla, 32, of Memphis, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Palla.

• Robert Stonerock, 43, of Farmersville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Stonerock.

• Mae Kaelon Howard, 23, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Howard.

