COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, Aug. 2

• Free community pool party at the Sabina Municipal Pool from 6 to 8 p.m. The pool is located on South Jackson Street in the village.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Ruthann Faris.

Saturday, Aug. 3

• Family Fun Night in downtown Sabina from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be carnival games, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, pedal tractor pulls and an obstacle course for kids. Live music will feature LeighAnn Cooper and Sean Poole and Buckin’ Krazy. Business and food vendors will be set up.

• American Legion Post 49 members and guests will celebrate the 100th American Legion Anniversary with “Boogie on the Blacktop” at the Wilmington Post beginning at 5 p.m. They will fire up the grill with hamburgers and hot dogs. Entertainment by DJ, Matt Farris will begin around 7 p.m.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway.

Sunday, Aug. 4

• Car show at the Sabina Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types; knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners. Hot water, tea and coffee will be provided. Children can play in the adjoining Activity Room.

Monday, Aug. 5

• Wilmington Lions Club meets Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton County-Wilmington Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Program will feature Ethan Strobile, who will be talking about CareFlight Air out of Dayton, an air medical transport company.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, Aug.5, to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program. Carrie Ziegler representing Sleep In Heavenly Peace will speak about the build-a-bed program. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

• Annual National Night Out — sponsored by the Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Fire Department — starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed.

Aug. 7-11

• World Equestrian Center Summer Series III. www.worldequestriancenter.com

Thursday, Aug. 8

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30 -5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Aug. 9

• American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 5:30 p.m.; DJ/karaoke by Gary Creek beginning at 7 p.m.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Aug. 10

• End of Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 featuring a pre-paid Kona Ice truck, water games, and prizes.

Monday, Aug. 12

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 pm. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at noon Aug. 13 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building for a carry-in meal. Please bring a covered dish to share, and your table service. Guest speaker is Dessie Rogers of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

• CMH Regional Health System monthly community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room next to the hospital cafeteria, 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2:35-3:30 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Thursday, Aug. 15

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Aug. 15 at Little Hearts Big Smiles Playground at 1400 Fife Ave, Wilmington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a day playing; also snacks and outdoor activities. RSVP to 937-382-5899; cancelled if inclement weather.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30 -5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Aug. 16

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Sally Buchanan; program leader Patti Cook.

Friday, Aug. 16

• Jeep Invasion featuring Jeeps of all types along with food and live music 5-9 p.m. Friday at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington.

Saturday, Aug. 17

• Jeep Jam 2019 is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 featuring live music, Jeep museum, onsite and offsite trails, Jeep obstacle course, vendors, mud pit and more at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington.

Monday, Aug. 19

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Aug. 16. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with library for details on film.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Meeting at 707 Broadway: social time 11:30 a.m., meeting at noon; carry-in lunch, visitors welcomed. Entertainment by Ken Striblen with a medley of songs.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30 -5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Aug. 23

• SOAQHA Futurity event Aug. 23-25 at the World Equestrian Center. www.worldequestriancenter.com

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Buckeye Bonanza — Paint Horse Show Aug. 24-25 at the World Equestrian Center. www.worldequestriancenter.com

• Learn to square dance at Wilmington Public Library 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Presented by the Clinton County Country Squares. Everyone is welcome — singles, couples and families. To ensure that everyone has a partner, registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Monday, Aug. 26

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30 -5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Aug. 30

• OHAHA Arabians show at the World Equestrian Center Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. www.worldequestriancenter.com

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Theresa Rembert.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Fun Life Stuff: We Knead Bread at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday September 4 from 4:30-5 p.m. Make, knead, and assemble your own loaf of bread to bake at home. Fun Life Stuff is a 30-minute home economics class at your library. Learn the basics of cooking, sewing, cleaning, bank accounts, health and wellness, and more. Appropriate for children ages 5-12.

Thursday, Sept. 5

• Three-day yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Angels Awaiting Maternity Home Angel House at 782 Xenia Ave., Wilmington.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Class is led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

Friday, Sept. 6

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival is set for Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Friday and Saturday nights and always food and fun activities to see and take part in including the Corn Olympics. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is sculpturing. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Saturday, Sept. 7

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Saturday night and always food and fun activities. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Clinton County Community Action Program Sixth Annual Corn 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7. Proceeds will benefit Clinton County Senior Citizens. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women runners as well as the top three men and women walkers. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $25 after Aug. 19 with no T-shirt. Registration forms can be picked up: at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington; at www.clintoncap.org; at www.facebook.com/clintoncountyseniorcenter; or call 937-382-8365.

• All-Breed Show of the Warren County Kennel Club Sept. 7-8 at the Royal Canin Ring at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Includes junior shows, vendors row and raffle, Meet the Breeds, four Fast CAT events and more. www.wckcohio.com

Sunday, Sept. 8

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Daily admission is $4; children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, Sept.8 at 2 p.m. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types; knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

Monday, Sept. 9

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 9 at 6. p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. Clinton County Master Gardeners will present a special program this month.

Thursday, Sept. 12

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• The Daytime Book Club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. This is the meeting for picking out books for the coming year, so bring your book suggestions.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• Come to the Wilmington Public Library for ’90s Adult Trivia Night on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Prizes awarded and extra points given for ‘90s dress. Snacks provided.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is painting. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Monday, Sept. 16

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

• History Extra: Rebels & Revere — for children ages 5-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the Civil War. There will be artifacts, (unloaded) weapons, costumes, and plenty of books.

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-thirty minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.

Friday, Sept. 20

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “collages”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Monday, Sept. 23

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 p.m. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

Friday, Sept. 27

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “fruit stamps”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

Monday, Sept. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Cut the Cord will be presented at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about free and low-cost alternatives to cable television.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Meet R2-D2 and BB-8, at Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Josh Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and his students from Southern State Community College will present about the journey of building these Star Wars Droids. There will be demonstrations and photo-ops. Fun and informative for all ages.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.