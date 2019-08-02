Local Summer Crisis Program continues

The 2019-2020 Summer Crisis Program is continuing through Aug. 31.

The program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. You may qualify if your gross household size/income is below: 1 —$ 21,857; 2—$29,592; and 3—$37,327.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program.

Applicants will need to bring following documents with them to visit:

• Copies of most current heating and electric bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for last 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• If under 60 years of age, a statement from a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner verifying a member of the household has a documented medical condition. Statements must be signed on letterhead, prescription or stamped.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the Summer Crisis program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 am to 3 pm.

2020 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications are now available in the office or online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.