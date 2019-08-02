Clinton County Grand Jury indicts several on drug-related charges

WILMINGTON — Men from Middletown and Hillsboro are among those recently indicted by a grand jury for alleged drug-related crimes occurring in Clinton County.

Levon D. Render, 26, of Middletown, is indicted on two counts of trafficking in cocaine. The activity is alleged to have taken place in early June.

Both charges are felony offenses of the third-degree level.

Dallas W. Wright, 33, of Hillsboro, is indicted on charges of illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of meth, aggravated possession of meth, and possessing criminal tools.

The indictment paperwork states Wright previously has been convicted of similar drug-related activity in Fayette County.

The four counts Wright faces include a felony of the second degree, two felonies of the third degree, and a felony of the fifth degree. The activity is alleged to have occurred in late March.

Gary W. Staggs, 48, of the Clarksville area, is indicted on two counts of “persons who may sell, purchase, distribute, or deliver dangerous drugs”.

Both charges are felonies of the fourth degree.

Christine M. Morris, 48, of the Clarksville area, is indicted on two counts of “persons who may sell, purchase, distribute, or deliver dangerous drugs”. Both charges are felonies of the fourth degree.

Perry McGill Murphy, 58, of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. It’s a felony of the fifth degree.

And Brandon L. Calloway, 30, of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

