National Night Out set for Tuesday; opportunity to meet first responders

WILMINGTON — National Night Out — sponsored by the Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Fire Department — starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington.

The local agencies will showcase their departments’ personnel and have items on display to look at, use and learn, along with other fun kids’ and adults’ activities.

“We look forward to any and every opportunity to support our safety services,” said Wilmington City Administrator Marian Miller. “We are incredibly proud of the excellent service that are provided by both police and fire.”

City of Wilmington Interim Police Chief Ron Cravens says the annual event is a great way for community members to get to know first responders and what they do. Attendees will also get a chance to check out the various tools and devices used by the first responders.

Cravens added that the event could also answer questions for those interested in becoming officers, EMTs, or firefighters; he hopes this leads to more locals becoming first responders in the area.

“It’s been said that those hired locally are more than likely to stay in the area,” he said.

The night also highlights partnerships with local businesses including Walmart and Amazon.

Clarksville to observe, too

CLARKSVILLE — The village of Clarksville will recognize the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department through a National Night Out community-police awareness event.

“This year, we are having a small event at the Clarksville United Methodist Church pavilion on Wednesday, Aug. 7 for an ice cream social from 6 to 7:30 p.m. We will also serve hot dogs,” a spokeswoman said.

Please note that the Clarksville event is scheduled for the day after the event in Wilmington.

About NNO

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign involving thousands of communities that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, held the first Tuesday in August.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. and it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

At last year's event, Bryden Priest gets a balloon from Clinton County Sheriff's Deputy and D.A.R.E Officer David Boris. Cayde Spriggs, middle, and his mom Megan Nance receive some goodies from WPD Patrol and SWAT Officer Cody Juillerat at last year's National Night Out in Wilmington.

