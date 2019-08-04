Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions includes 2 Clinton Countians

COLUMBUS – The time has come for dedicated junior livestock exhibitors to take the stage during the 2019 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions. The sale will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. in the WCOL Celeste Center.

The 2019 sale will include 11 champions from 16 youth: Grand and Reserve Champion Market Beef, Grand and Reserve Champion Market Barrow, Grand and Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Grand and Reserve Champion Meat Chickens, Grand Champion Market Goat, Grand Champion Market Turkey and Grand Champion Swiss Cheese (representing the seven dairy champions).

Clinton Countians Ava Hester, who won Grand Champion Meat Chickens, and Jozie Jones, who won Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens are part of the event.

A high point of the Junior Fair program, the Sale of Champions was established in 1968 and showcases the animals that are selected as the premium entry in their species. Just as important as the exhibitors are the devoted supporters who attend the sale to purchase these animals and donate generously to the Youth Reserve Program. To date, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded $3,533,315 to approximately 40,000 youth exhibitors since its inception.

Since 1995, the Ohio State Fair has placed caps on the amounts exhibitors can earn from their exhibits’ sales. Money exceeding the cap amounts is distributed to reward other youth exhibitors through the Youth Reserve Program. The program allots funds for scholarships, the outstanding market exhibitor Program, FFA, 4-H, skillathons, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship and other Fair competition winners.

“Taking part in the Sale of Champions is something these junior exhibitors will never forget,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “As these exceptional exhibitors and their families know, a lot of hard work and many hours in the barn have led up to this. Congratulations to all of who made it to the Sale of Champions.”

The bill for the 2019 Sale of Champions is:

Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibitor: Elizabeth Heintz

County: Hardin County

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Exhibitor: Delaney Jones

County: Allen County

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibitor: Elijah Keplinger

County: Clark County

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibitor: Riley Wendt

County: Union County

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Paige Pence

County: Clark County

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Grant Johnson

County: Wayne County

Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibitor: Ava Hester

County: Clinton County

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibitor: Jozie Jones

County: Clinton County

Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibitor: Jada Shroyer

County: Logan County

Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibitor: Johnathan Woodward

County: Coshocton County

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese exhibited by Pearl Valley Cheese representing the seven dairy champions

Exhibited by:

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Marissa Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Holstein: Kayla Cring, Huron County

Grand Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County

Grand Champion Red and White: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

*Supreme Showman

Week 1 – Exhibited by: Ashley Hawvermale, Wayne County

Week 2 – Exhibited by: Molly Moffet, Ashland County

The Ohio State Fair will offer multiple viewing options for those who cannot attend the Sale of Champions. In addition to being broadcast live on the Ohio Channel statewide, the event will stream live online on the Ohio State Fair Facebook, ohiochannel.org and on Ohio Ag Net at ocj.com. The Ohio Channel is broadcast on WVIZ in Akron/Cleveland, WOUB in Athens, WCET in Cincinnati, WOSU in Columbus, WPTD in Dayton, and WGTE in Toledo. A complete channel list is available at ohiochannel.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_ava-hester.jpg News Journal file photo