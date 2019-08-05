Deterra bags available; combine convenience, safety for residents to dump unused medications

The Clinton County Community Supervision Department has partnered with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Health Department to obtain a grant for Deterra bags.

Deterra bags are a convenient bag in which residents can dump their unused medications, add a cup of water, and seal the bag up. The contents of the bag with the water will neutralize the medications, and you just throw the bag away once sealed.

These bags help those that are not in a position to get to a medication disposal box.

Addiction to prescription painkillers is a serious public safety issue. The majority of abusers get their first dose from a family member’s medicine cabinet.

Thieves often look for such medications during break-ins, to use or to sell on the street. You can keep medications out of the wrong hands by getting rid of unwanted or unneeded medications.

They are available at all three locations and will be available at many community functions where a representative of one of the aforementioned departments is present.

These Deterra bags were made possible through a grant from Ohio Safe RX.

Deterra bags are now available locally. Courtesy photo

Combine convenience, safety for residents to dump unused medications