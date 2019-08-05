Clinton County Habitat for Humanity to build house in Westboro

WILMINGTON — The second house that Clinton County Habitat for Humanity will build this year will, like the first one, be located in the county’s southwest corner.

The second home this year will be constructed within Westboro south of Midland in Jefferson Township. The first house was built about a mile east of Midland on State Route 28.

“That one’s coming along. In fact we’re dry walling that one right now,” Dr. Thomas Matrka of Habitat told county commissioners on Monday.

Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with people in need to build decent, affordable housing. Clinton County Habitat for Humanity was founded in September 1994. Since then, 39 Habitat for Humanity homes have been built for Clinton County families, according to the charitable organization’s website.

Despite having to dance around this year’s rainy weather, there’s been a great volunteer turnout, Matrka said after meeting with commissioners.

“Just wonderful, really wonderful,” he said of the volunteer builders participation in 2019.

Of the partner family who will reside in the Midland-area house, Matrka said the future homeowner is “just a fantastic person” who’s been working hard to help out with the construction project.

“She is so grateful and appreciative. She has all her friends and friends from the church helping. It’s great,” said Matrka.

Habitat is hoping to break ground on the Westboro house in mid- to late September.

Commissioners on Monday approved a real estate re-plat in connection with the Westboro project. Matrka said it was necessary to join two properties to make a decent site for the house.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Dr. Matrka https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_doc.jpg Dr. Matrka Gary Huffenberger | News Journal