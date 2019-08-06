Police: Drunk driver in hit-skip accident pointed gun; arrested

WILMINGTON — A Xenia man was arrested after police say he was involved in a hit-skip accident in which he pointed a gun at the occupants of the vehicle he struck.

Michael Robert Shelton, 34, of North Barnhill Place, Xenia, is charged with: felony 5 improper use of a firearm; misdemeanor 1 aggravated menacing; misdemeanor 1 hit-skip; misdemeanor 1 O.V.I.; and minor misdemeanor improper turn signal, according to the Clinton County Municipal Court website.

Wilmington police were dispatched to Walmart at 4:38 p.m. Saturday on a report of a suspicious person, according to the WPD incident report.

The suspect’s license plate on his 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck had reportedly been photographed by a shopper in the parking lot before the suspect drove off, and the information was provided to police, who identified the truck’s owner.

Sometime after the vehicle left Wilmington, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of a hit-skip accident involving the F-150 pickup truck — during which the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the occupants in the vehicle that was struck — on US 68 at milepost 20 in Clinton County, according to Lt. Stan Jordan of the OSHP Wilmington Post.

Shelton was arrested as he pulled into his driveway in Xenia by Xenia police officers, Jordan said.

He said Shelton was found in possession of a Glock 23 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with live ammunition.

Shelton was transferred to Clinton County Jail, Jordan said. He was later released on a $5,965 bond, according to the municipal court.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

