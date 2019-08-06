Historical Society to set afternoon tea for Downton Abbey-themed fundraiser

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society is pleased to present their upcoming Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the History Center.

The classic high-tea event will feature three courses including bite-size sandwiches, scones provided by Kava Haus, and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South. Specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee will be served as the main beverage.

Included with a guest’s ticket purchase is a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum.

Costumes are encouraged by not required. Best-dressed guests will be entered to win tickets to the upcoming Downton Abbey Movie at Wilmington Plaza Cinema 5 scheduled to debut in September.

The event is open to men, women and children. Tickets can be purchased at www.cchs-downton.eventbrite.com. Call 937-382-4684 with questions.

Giving Campaign

In connection with their fundraiser, the Historical Society is also in the middle of its 2019 Annual Giving Campaign. During this financial year, the History Center has focused on brightening up their property with repaired front shutters, landscaping, and an upcoming new roof expected to be installed in September.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, any donations made to the museum’s Annual Giving Campaign are tax-deductible.

The museum relies completely on memberships, tours, and donations to continue its operations and does not receive any federal, state or local funding. Please visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org to give or mail donations to PO Box 529, Wilmington OH 45177.

Graphics/Photos are courtesy of Molly Boatman, mollyboatman.com

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Screenshot-309-.jpg

Downton Abbey-themed fundraiser Aug. 31