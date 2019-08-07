Smiles brighten soggy National Night Out

WILMINGTON — Local first responders gathered to meet residents of all ages at the annual National Night Out held Tuesday evening at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Although rain showers drove everyone under shelter roofs for much of the event, there was plenty of interaction between both an enthusiastic crowd and the first responders.

The Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Fire Department showcased their departments’ personnel and featured items on display to look at, use and learn, along with other fun kids’ and adults’ activities.

Firefighters and police officers were busy giving out plastic fire and police headgear, stuffed animal, balloons and and more while other officials grilled the hot dogs and hamburgers.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign involving thousands of communities that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie while providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

