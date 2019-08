The Wilmington Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene of a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames near the Elks Golf Club on Rombach Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The Wilmington Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene of a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames near the Elks Golf Club on Rombach Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_3965.jpg The Wilmington Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene of a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames near the Elks Golf Club on Rombach Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Lori Holcomb | Courtesy photo