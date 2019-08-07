Doyle earns Best of Show at state fair

Jayden Doyle of Clinton County won Best of Show at the 2019 Ohio State Fair for his New Zealand White Senior Doe rabbit, earning Best of Breed for New Zealands, then Best 6 Class for Commercial followed by Best of Show. This is a family 4-H project with his brother Jace Doyle. Both attend Wilmington schools and are members of the Fur & Feather 4-H Club. Jayden and Jace are the sons of Justin Doyle and grandsons of Gene Rowland and Terry Doyle-Rowland.

