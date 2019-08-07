Local candidates, issues filed for November election

For the complete list of candidates filing, visit the BOE website at http://bit.ly/2Yz5WY0 .

WILMINGTON — Local ballots will soon be set as candidates had until 4 p.m. Wednesday to file for the Nov. 5 general election.

The slate of candidates will not be official until they are certified by the Clinton County Board of Elections when the board meets Aug. 14.

Issues that have been filed to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot include:

• Clinton County Joint Recreation District, tax levy, additional, 3 mills for 30 years for parks and recreational purposes.

• Village of Blanchester tax levy, renewal, 4 mills for 5 years for current operating expenses.

• SRWW Joint Fire District #2 of Sabina, tax levy, additional, 6.02 mills for a continuing period of time for Fire & EMS.

• Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills for providing and maintaining fire apparatus for a continuing period of time.

• Port William-Liberty Twp. Joint Fire & EMS District, tax levy, additional, 3.46 mills for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, for a period of 5 years.

• Port William-Liberty Twp. Fire & EMS District, bond issue, 1.2 mills, for acquiring and constructing a firehouse and related apparatus, buildings, and improvements, to be repaid annually over a maximum period of 30 years.

Contested seats

Of the many village, township and city races, contested ones include:

• Wilmington City Council At-Large (3 seats, 2-year term): Bill Liermann (R); Michael Allbright (D); Tyler Williams (D); Clifford Nick Eveland (R); Kelsey Swindler (D).

• Wilmington City Council 2nd Ward (1 seat, 2-year term): Michael Snarr (D); Loren Stuckert (R).

• Blanchester Mayor (4-year term): John Carman (R); James Constable (I).

• Blanchester BPA (2 seats, 4-year term): Dennis Blocker; Robert Haines; Josh Parks.

• Blanchester School Board (2 seats): Barbara Deemer; John Panetta; Todd Bandow; Dwayne Dearth.

• Wilmington School Board (2 seats): Elaine Silverstrim; Kevin Neil Snarr; Michael Flanigan.

• Clinton-Massie School Board (2 seats): Kathleen Norman; Mike Gorman; Phillip Massie.

• East Clinton School Board (2 seats): Kelli Debold Jamison; Amy Zimmerman; Janielle Runyon; Kasey Smith.

• Sabina Mayor (4-year term): Jim Mongold; Michael Walls; William Lewis.

• Clarksville Council (2 seats, 4-year term): Carol Carter; Noni Wood; Tonya Eades.

• Clark Twp. Trustee (4-year term): David West; Rick Walker Jr.; Jason Geyer.

• Midland Mayor (4-year term): John Burris; Deborah Schaeffer.

• Martinsville Council (2 seats, 1 vacancy, 4-year term): Jimmie Brown; Allan Chowning; Lenora King; Edwin King.

• Green Twp. Trustee (1 seat, 4-year term): James Woodruff; Steve Huff.

• Richland Twp. Fiscal Officer (4-year term): Debbie Laufer; Tara Michael.

• Washington Twp. Trustee (2 seats, 4-year term): Chris Horsley; Randy Hibbs Sr.

• Wayne Twp. Fiscal Officer (1 seat, 4-year term): Emily Barton; Erin Michelle Morrow.

