Blan FFA, 4-H excel at county fair

The Blanchester FFA would like to congratulate all 2019 fair participants.

This year was definitely one for the books. Starting the week with Sheep showmanship, Brighton Morris placed first in the 18-year-old division followed by Ian Heeg in second place. In the 16-year-old division, Abby Spurling placed 4th, Ariel Warner 8th, and Maddie Wells 9th. In the 15-year-old division, Caili Baumann placed 4th, Noelani Tagonan 7th, Jacob Lansing 8th, and Makenna Maddix was 9th.

The Poultry representative, Emma Rumpke, had an outstanding meat pen which placed 3rd. Emma also had a 5th-place roaster, while placing 3rd in showmanship. Emma also had a 1st place win for skillathon.

The Dairy Show took place Tuesday morning continuing into later in the day. The show started off with showmanship in which Noelani Tagonan was named the Overall Dairy Showman. Katelynn Whitt won the Champion Intermediate Showmanship, and Makenna Maddix placed 2nd.

In Senior Showmanship, following with the breed classes, Erin Wilson was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Holstein Cow and was also awarded Best Udder. Noelani Tagonan had the Best of Breed with her Jersey cow, and Caili Baumann won Junior Champion with her heifer.

We would like the thank the Leasing Program for giving Blanchester FFA and many others the opportunity to experience what it is like to show.

Continuing with the Beef Show, Blanchester students really made their mark. Cody Kidd won first place in his class as well as Allison Carson. Ashleigh and Andrew Osborn were awarded Grand and Reserve Champion Hereford heifers.

Later was the Market Goat Show. Cody Kidd was given first in his class for Showmanship and Jacob Miller was first in his class with his Market Goat.

Ending with the Market Hog Show, we would like to congratulate Cora Shattuck and Sally Shafer for both placing in the show.

This year was definitely a year to remember for all Blanchester Showmen. Congratulations to you all and we hope to see you next year!

Katelyn Whitt, Alison Carson, Cora Shattuck, Destiny Waldron and Matthew O’Neill after showing in the Dairy Cattle Show at the Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG-5045.jpg Katelyn Whitt, Alison Carson, Cora Shattuck, Destiny Waldron and Matthew O’Neill after showing in the Dairy Cattle Show at the Clinton County Fair. Courtesy photo