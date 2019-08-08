Prepping for pupils: Teachers readying classrooms for kids

Holmes Elementary pre-K teachers (and sisters) Ciara McGee, left, and Elexis Wiederhold get some teaching advice from Clifford, the Big Red Dog.

Holmes Elementary Principal Dr. Marilee Tanner at work getting the building for her first year at the school.

Ann Tippett makes copies as the Holmes Elementary staff gets set for the 1019-20 school yer.

Holmes Elementary Assistant Principal Ryan Schlater is ready for the new school year.

Holmes Elementary second-grade teacher Caylee Freytag works on organizing her classroom.

Kairi Freytag, age 3, helps her mom, Holmes second-grade teacher Caylee Freytag, prepare her classroom.

Holmes kindergarten teacher Mary O’Boyle gets her classroom ready for the school year.

Justin Stout, fourth-grade teacher at Denver Place Elementary, preps some decorations during the week before school starts.

East End Elementary pre-K teachers are among the many educators across the county preparing for the start of school well before the first day of classes next week. From left are Ciara McGee, Jamie Bryant, Elexis Wiederhold (Ciara’s twin sister) and Pam Roe. For more photos of Wilmington teachers and staff prepping for students’ first day, visit wnewsj.com. And see Saturday’s print edition for our annual Back-to-School section.