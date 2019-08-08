Wilmington Auto Center supplies students

Wilmington Auto Center employees raised funds to purchase 40 backpacks filled with school supplies. The business plans on delivering 10 backpacks to each elementary school in the district and having the principals determine who needs them the most. From left are Mark Johnson, Dusty Sutherland, Duane Schaeffer, Dylan Robinson, Rachel Adkins, Chris Gulden and John Adkins.

