BHS grad named Ashbrook Scholar

Molly Campbell, a recent graduate of Blanchester High School, has been selected to be an Ashbrook Scholar, according to an announcement by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio.

The academic program, which focuses on politics, history, and economics, includes a minimum $2,000 annual scholarship to attend Ashland University.

The Ashbrook Scholar Program is an honors program for undergraduates studying political science, history or political economy at Ashland University. The program is administered by the Ashbrook Center, a nonprofit organization that provides rigorous educational programs for both college students and high school civics, government and U.S. history teachers.

Ashbrook Scholars experience a learning environment different from a standard college education, stated a media release. While obtaining a traditional liberal arts education from the university, Ashbrook Scholars also engage in private conversations with distinguished visiting scholars and public figures, take part in seminars taught using the Socratic method, participate in internships tailored to their interests, and write, present and defend a “Statesmanship Thesis.”

Students in the program study the great works of Western Civilization and read and discuss the works of the world’s greatest thinkers as well as speeches and writings of America’s statesmen.