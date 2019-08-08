Wilmington police probe thefts from vehicles, homes

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 2:54 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 20-year-old Dayton male came to the station and reported multiple items were stolen from his vehicle while it was at the 100 block of East Sugartree Street. The list of stolen items includes a wallet, $100 in cash, iPhone XS Max, the victim’s Social Security Card, their license, a Nike Metacon2, and Nike Air Man Shoes 720’s.

• At 4:14 a.m. on Aug. 1, a 62-year-old male reported his cell phone was stolen while at the 1-99 block of South South Street.

• On Aug. 1, police received a report of alleged child sex abuse at a residence. An investigation is ongoing with Children Services.

• At 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 33-year-old female from The Dalles, Oregon reported that someone had stolen all the copper piping at the 400 block of North Walnut Street, busted out the windows, ripped doors in the interior and painted the walls with comments such as “Jesus Loves You”.

• At 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 22-year-old female from Indianapolis, Indiana reported $140 was stolen from her wallet while at a restaurant on Eastside Drive.

• At 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 25-year-old female reported her “Jordan shoes” were stolen from her residence on Valley Street.

• At 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a 44-year-old female reported $200 worth of clothing was stolen from the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

• At 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 2, police received a report of a wallet and a Bluetooth device were stolen from a vehicle at the 200 block of Langdon Avenue.

• On Aug. 2, police and Children Services began a child abuse investigation involving an incident. A suspect has been identified.

• At 8:32 a.m. on Aug. 4, a 64-year-old Midland male reported his wallet was missing at a restaurant on East Main Street. The victim later reported his wallet was found but the money was missing.

• At 8:34 a.m. on Aug. 4, a 69-year-old male reported vehicle parts were damaged at his residence at the 300 block of Doan Street.

• At 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 4, police received a report of $400 in 20-dollar bills being stolen from the 200 block of North South Street. Two male subjects — ages 22 and 19 — were listed as suspects.

