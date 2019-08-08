Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 29 and Aug. 2, 2019:

• Alexander Petri, 27, of Washington Court House, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 14, 2019 to Aug. 13, 2020, fined $1,025, assessed $135 court costs. Petri must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend a portion of the fines and costs and grant driving privileges effective Aug. 26, 2019. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Herbert Leonard, 48, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Leonard must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 13, 2019. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Bryan Mettler, 46, of Blanchester, aggravated assault, menacing stalking. Mettler was remanded to the jail. Sentencing stayed. Additional charges of false alarm and resisting arrest were dismissed. Three disorderly conduct charges were dismissed.

• Schoen Wright, 30, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Phillip Sholler Jr., 43, of Wilmington, passing a bad check, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Sholler must pay $320 in restitution to the victim.

• Latoya Short, 18, of Kittshill, theft, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. Short must write a letter of apology to the victim, pay $122 in restitution, have no similar offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Luke Pummell, 23, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Pummel must have no contact with the victim, have no similar offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Daniel Decker, 38, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Decker must pay $15.99 in restitution to the victim, shall have no similar offenses and be on good behavior for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Paul Pendleton, 34, of Wilmington, illegal restraint, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Pendleton must complete alternatives to violence program, have no contact with the victim, shall commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Raymon Villalpando, 37, of Wilmington, domestic violence, protection order violation, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Villalpando must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Brandy Allen, 44, of Seaman, drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jerry Goldie, 43, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, credit misuse, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing charge. Goldie must take part in non-reporting probation and pay $32.01 in restitution to the victim. A receiving stolen property charge was dismissed.

• Molly Hinton, 29, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. If Hinton is compliant court will suspend $250 of fine and vacated ALS. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breath and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Solomon Igbinijesu Jr., 36, of Dayton, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $530, assessed $405 court costs. The cases were waived by Igbinijesu.

• Kylie Carfield, 21, of Vevay, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carfield.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574