Sheriff’s reports: Domestic incidents

• At 9:42 p.m. on July 30, a 63-year-old Blanchester female reported that a known subject attempted to steal her dog at her Reeder Road residence. According to the report, when the victim attempted to speak with the suspect, he pulled a knife and threatened to use it.

• At 1:14 p.m. on July 31, a 46-year-old Xenia female reported her ex-boyfriend had taken her vehicle without permission and was refusing to return it. The report lists the 1400 block of Thorpe Road in Wilson Township as the incident location.

• At 5:01 p.m. on July 31, deputies responded to the 6200 block of State Route 380 in Chester Township on a report of a domestic dispute. A 40-year-old Sabina female reported she was assaulted by a family member.

• Deputies arrested an unidentified subject for criminal damages after responding to a supposed fight occurring on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington, Union Township, at 6:52 p.m. on Aug. 1. According to the report, the suspect allegedly shattered a window.

• At 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 33-year-old Hillsboro male reported his green 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 had dent and scratch damage. The vehicle was parked at a business on Gillam Road in Wilmington, Liberty Township.

• At 10:37 p.m. on Aug. 1, a 43-year-old Martinsville male reported $500 in “coins and money” was stolen from the victim’s residence at the 200 block of Greene Road in Martinsville.

