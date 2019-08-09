More municipal court decisions handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 29 and Aug. 2, 2019:

• Sadie Schum, 21, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Schum must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Janelle Watkins, 25, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, trespassing, sentenced to 22 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $270 court costs.

• Derek Hook, 35, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Hook must pay $400 in restitution to the victim, have no contact with the same, and have no offenses for two years.

• Norman Woodgeard, 62, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Woodgeard must commit no offenses for two years. A failure to control and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Heather Winters, 32, of Washington Court House, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $75, assessed $135 court costs.

• Mikael Doyle-Pruitt, 32, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge, have no contact with the victim, must commit no similar offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• William Elkins, 48, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of property, fined $150, assessed $270 court costs. The ‘unauthorized’ offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. Elkins must pay $50 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of fictitious registration and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Addison Fiuris, 18, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Scotty Wells Jr., 30, of Greenfield, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, speeding, fined $150, assessed $270 court costs. A registration violation was dismissed.

• Tammy Cole, 42, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, tag/sticker violation, fined $110, assessed $170 court costs.

• Sam Britton, 35, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kacie Wagner, 18, of Gahanna, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• William Neeley, 24, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Neeley.

• Brandon Vandemark, 53, of Greenfield, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Vandemark.

• Timothy Watkins, 22, of Richmond, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Watkins.