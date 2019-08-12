Blanchester police arrest 3

BLANCHESTER — Police charged a man and a woman with criminal trespass after they “set up housekeeping” in a vacant home for sale and possessed a bag believed to contain methamphetamine.

At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to 3991 Westboro Road after receiving a call of a burglary in progress at a vacant house that is listed for sale, according to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. He said assistance was requested from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

A Blanchester officer and two sheriff’s deputies “found two individuals inside a bedroom of the home,” Reinbolt said. “They were identified as Casey Watkins, 24, and Dickie Hayslip, 47. A bag of a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in the same room. A pick-up truck was found in the garage of the residence, which does not belong to the homeowner.

“Information gathered at this point indicates Watkins set up housekeeping in the home after learning that it was vacant. It appears she invited Hayslip over for a visit, and when he arrived, he parked his truck in the garage.

“Officers were able to reach the homeowner via telephone, and he stated neither party had permission to be inside the residence.”

Both were arrested and charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Reinbolt said Hayslip has an extensive criminal record. Both individuals will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in this matter,” Reinbolt said.

Felony warrant arrest

At around 10 p.m. Saturday Blanchester Police Ptl. Micah Day was on foot patrol downtown when he passed a man sitting out front of 107 N. Broadway St.

Day thought he recognized the man as Anthony Lynch, 24.

“Ptl. Day recalled that the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office had recently let us know that they held a nation-wide felony warrant for Lynch’s arrest for failure to appear before the court as ordered in a felony drug possession case,” said Reinbolt.

“Day returned to 107 N. Broadway, but the man he thought might be Lynch was gone,” he said. “Sgt. Gary Mowen and Ptl. Ian Courtney responded to the area, and Ptl. Courtney found a man hiding on an upstairs porch behind a residence in the 100 block of N. Broadway St. The man was identified as Anthony Lynch.

“He was placed under arrest and taken to the police station for booking, and was then turned over to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.”

Hayslip https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_dickie-hayslip.jpg Hayslip Watkins https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_casey-watkins.jpg Watkins Lynch https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_anthony-lynch.jpg Lynch