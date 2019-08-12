Sign of the times: Blan schools staff trained to carry weapons on campus; policy is about safety

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester Local Schools staffers have been trained to carry weapons on school campuses.

In December 2018 the board of education unanimously adopted a public resolution to permit trained staff members to carry weapons on campus.

“The Board of Education’s decision is not about guns, but the safety of our staff and students,” stated Superintendent Dean Lynch. “It’s clear response time is critical in a tragedy of this nature. The board’s effort is to hopefully deter a potential active shooter, but more likely provide our schools with the best scenario in limiting the carnage of such an event with a quick response time.

“It’s sad our culture has even led to such discussions; unfortunately, it is just a sign of the times,” said Lynch.

He added, “It is very important to know the board’s resolution does not give permission for anyone (staff or member of the community) who has a conceal and carry weapons permit to have a firearm on school campus.”

These signs can be found in, and near, Blanchester schools for the 2019-20 year.