Wilmington police reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports

• At 3:43 p.m. Aug. 10, a 35-year-old Wilmington male was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing and a 25-year-old Wilmington male was arrested for alleged theft and criminal trespassing of a business in the 0-99 block of West Main Street.

• At 3:40 a.m. Aug. 8 police were dispatched to the intersection of Birdsall and Mulberry streets for a suspicious van. The caller was concerned there may be a homeless person inside the van. The officer checked the registration and found the name of the registered owner of the van, who had a warrant out from WPD. The man was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 3:36 a.m. Aug. 8 a 35-year-old Wilmington male was arrested in the 200 block of South Wall Street and charged with alleged criminal trespass, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments (with prior drug conviction). The report states that he also had a warrant out for probation violation (burglary) and unauthorized use.

• At 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 10, a 51 year-old Sabina woman was arrested for alleged theft at a business in the 2800 block of Progress Way in Wilmington.

• At 6:04 p.m. Aug. 8 at a business at the 100 block of East Main Street, officers served a man with arrest warrants for alleged aggravated menacing and child neglect; he was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 8 a citizen turned in a $100 bill he had found in a roadway. The bill was found to be fraudulent; it was placed in the evidence locker to be marked for destruction.

• At 9:34 a.m. a 25-year-old Blanchester woman was stopped for alleged reckless operation on Progress Way.

• At 3:33 p.m. on Aug. 7 police received a call about a person with a gun in the 0-99 block of Midway Drive.

• At 7:34 p.m. Aug. 7 officers responded to Columbus Street near Walnut Street in reference to possible drug activity. A vehicle was described; a nearby vehicle fit the description, but with a different license number. WPD cleared the scene.

• At 8:35 p.m. Aug. 7 a 71-year-old woman reported menacing in the 900 block of Hickory Trail Drive. A report was taken due to a prior incident. Two males, ages 66 and 51, are also named in the report.

• At 9:35 p.m. Aug. 7 a caller reported fireworks and possible gunshots in the area of Doan and Belmont streets. No disturbance activity was found.

• At 5:42 p.m. Aug. 8 a breaking-and-entering was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police responded and reported that a 34-year-old male and a 42-year-old male, both of Wilmington, were in his garage. Nothing appeared to be missing, but some bike parts were laying by a garage door that the owner said weren’t there previously. Police advised complainant that the two suspects are known for stealing bikes and stripping them. the complainant was advised to take photos of the two men in the garage.

• At 6:02 p.m. Aug. 8 police responded to a reported dispute in the 800 block of Xenia Avenue. A 57-year-old female reported her 53-year-old live-in boyfriend was very drunk and she wanted him to leave. She reported they have lived there together for over 20 years. The officer told her WPD could not make him leave. The officer spoke with the male who “was obviously intoxicated but was able to answer questions and stand on his own.” The complainant stated there were no criminal acts committed by the male.

• At 11:29 p.m. Aug. 8 officers responded to a report of a hit-skip accident in the 1100 block of Airport Road. The suspect vehicle was described including license plate number, and the VIN was identified by WPD.

• At 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 9 officer responded to a business in the 300 block of East Main Street. Caller asked for a disorderly male to be removed. Units arrived, and the suspect left the business. Police were called to the same business at 4:17 a.m. where the same suspect had returned and was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The suspect was advised he was no longer permitted in the business and he was escorted off the property.

