WC sets exhibit with local artist Evans

WILMINGTON — Wilmington native Jonathan Evans looks to the simplicity represented by black and white images in creating his drawings and photographs. Wilmington College’s Harcum Gallery will host an exhibit of his works Aug. 29 through Oct. 4

An opening reception in honor of the artist is planned for Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special arrangement by curator Hal Shunk, professor of art.

“As an artist, I have long been interested in portraiture, realism and how the relationship between light and shadow allow us to create a visual representation of the world around us,” said Evans, who now resides in Cincinnati.

“There is a simplicity and profundity in depicting the visual solely in black and white. As Newton observed, color is not inherent in objects.”

Evans added that his exhibit features drawn and photographed portraits of people, objects and ideas in black and white. A portion of his portraits are inspired by a combination of time he spent in Mexico City and by Robert Frost’s poem, “Mending Wall.”

Desfile De Las Catrinas by Jonathan Evans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Evans_Jonathan_DesfileDeLasCatrinas-1.jpg Desfile De Las Catrinas by Jonathan Evans. Courtesy photo