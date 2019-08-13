CCYC garden proves productive

Clinton County Youth Council’s (CCYC) summer schedule had a gardening activity. Among the participants are, from left, Nevah Wilson, Elizabeth Floyd, Leo Baker, intern Zuley Aslanova, and support staff Darrian Cole. Scilla Wahrhaftig, a Master Gardener of Wilmington, helped with the horticultural education of the young gardeners. Youth have harvested green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupes, banana peppers, jalapenos, bell peppers, peas and zucchini. With the start of school, CCYC will resume its after-school programming, including the “Academic Success Program.” CCYC is the county’s only free after-school youth center. It provides academic support, positive programming, and mentoring for youth in grades 6 to 12. It’s located at 302 West Sugartree Street in Wilmington.

Clinton County Youth Council’s (CCYC) summer schedule had a gardening activity. Among the participants are, from left, Nevah Wilson, Elizabeth Floyd, Leo Baker, intern Zuley Aslanova, and support staff Darrian Cole. Scilla Wahrhaftig, a Master Gardener of Wilmington, helped with the horticultural education of the young gardeners. Youth have harvested green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupes, banana peppers, jalapenos, bell peppers, peas and zucchini. With the start of school, CCYC will resume its after-school programming, including the “Academic Success Program.” CCYC is the county’s only free after-school youth center. It provides academic support, positive programming, and mentoring for youth in grades 6 to 12. It’s located at 302 West Sugartree Street in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_this.one_.jpg Clinton County Youth Council’s (CCYC) summer schedule had a gardening activity. Among the participants are, from left, Nevah Wilson, Elizabeth Floyd, Leo Baker, intern Zuley Aslanova, and support staff Darrian Cole. Scilla Wahrhaftig, a Master Gardener of Wilmington, helped with the horticultural education of the young gardeners. Youth have harvested green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupes, banana peppers, jalapenos, bell peppers, peas and zucchini. With the start of school, CCYC will resume its after-school programming, including the “Academic Success Program.” CCYC is the county’s only free after-school youth center. It provides academic support, positive programming, and mentoring for youth in grades 6 to 12. It’s located at 302 West Sugartree Street in Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal