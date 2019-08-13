Local Briefs: One road closing, one open; 129th Peelle reunion set

One road closing, one open

West Dalton Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 19, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Osborn Road and W. Champlin Road in Washington Township. The last address accessible from the west (Osborn Road) is 1739 W. Dalton Road. The last address accessible from the east (W. Champlin Road is 1609 W. Dalton Road.

The project is anticipated to take five days, weather permitting.

Also,, on Antioch Road, the bridge maintenance has been completed and that section of Antioch Road is open.

129th Peelle reunion set

The 129th Peelle Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Quaker Knoll Lodge at 675 Sprague Road, off SR 730, Wilmington.

Bring tableware – disposables will be provided and covered dish. Bring books for book exchange. The program will be “El-Salvador Revisited” by Christine Snyder.