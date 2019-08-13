Wilmington police reports: Mongoose bikes stolen

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 3:47 p.m. Aug. 11 a male reported his bicycle was stolen while he was shopping at a store on Rombach Avenue. He stated that it is a black Mongoose 600E mountain bike with blue and white writing and blue aftermarket front shocks.

• At 4:05 p.m. Aug. 9 police received a report of the theft of a bicycle from the 700 block of Rombach Avenue. It was reported that a white male with a beard cut the bicycle lock and stole his Mongoose bicycle; the reportee stated he was told it was stolen by one of the homeless people who dig in the dumpster behind the property.

• At 4:10 a.m. Aug. 12 police were asked to remove a person from a convenience store at the 300 block of East Locust Street. The 32-year-old female left without incident.

• At 10:46 p.m. Aug. 11 police responded to a possible suspicious person/breaking and entering reported in the 2900 block of Progress Way. Building was checked and was secure.

• At 10:12 p.m. Aug. 10 an assault was reported at Columbus and High Streets by a 43-year-old male, who stated the suspect is a 52-year-old female.

• At 4:23 p.m. Aug. 10 police received a report of a suspicious person wearing a mask and holding a bat riding a bike at a business in the 600 block of South South Street.

• At 2:38 a.m. Aug. 9 officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue where they were asked to remove a 36-year-old male who was being kicked out of the apartment complex but his belongings were inside the residence. Suspect stated he had no means of transportation to take his belongings. Caller, a 26-year-old male, advised the suspect has been a nuisance and texting/harassing the caller. Officers advised complainant that due to the large amount of property, they were unable to stand by as the suspect attempted to contact a means of transportation for his belongings. Caller agreed to keep the property until morning. Suspect was trespassed from the residence and advised that when he is ready to gather his property he needs to contact WPD for a peacekeeper to avoid arrest. Caller advised he had no problem keeping the property for a few days as a courtesy to the suspect.

• At 7:37 a.m. Aug. 9 police responded to the 2800 block of Progress Way on a call regarding a domestic assault.

• At 1:59 p.m. Aug. 9 a male reported that someone has been stealing letters from a sign from the 700 block of West Main Street and this has been going on for 3-4 weeks.

• At 9:13 p.m. on Aug. 9 a 36-year-old female of Wilmington who has an outstanding warrant was arrested in the 0-99 block of Linton Avenue.

• At 11:22 a.m. Aug. 12 a store in the 900 block of South South Street reported that a fake bill was accepted. Officer was advised that management had the bill at this time.

• At 2:56 p.m. Aug. 12 a Hillsboro man wanted on a warrant out of Blanchester turned himself in at the Wilmington police station.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_WPD-Badge-5.jpg