They’re baaaaack: First day of school for WCS, CM, EC students

For many more first-day photos, see inside on Page 11, online at wnewsj.com and on our Facebook page.

Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison.

Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students.

From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson.

Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle.

Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Lauren-K-Elijah-2nd-Callie-1st-Lena-K-Long-kids-at-Holmes-with-Madison.jpg Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison. Courtesy photos Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Gaige-Gavin-Jade-K-holmes.jpg Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students. Courtesy photos From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Jaden-soph-Aubrie-fr-Curtis-8th-Baylie-7th-Faith-2nd-Simpson.jpg From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson. Courtesy photos Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Brylin-7th-Braxton-4th-Bristyl-3rd-Noah-1st-Ruddle.jpg Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle. Courtesy photos

First day of 2019-20 for WCS, CM, EC