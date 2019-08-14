They’re baaaaack: First day of school for WCS, CM, EC students

Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison.
Courtesy photos
Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students.
Courtesy photos
From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson.
Courtesy photos
Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle.
Courtesy photos
Many more pics
For many more first-day photos, see inside on Page 11, online at wnewsj.com and on our Facebook page.
Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison.
Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students.
From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson.
Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle.
Wednesday was the first day of school for students in the Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton districts, and many local parents heeded the News Journal’s call to post their kids’ first-day photos on our Facebook page. Shown smiling and ready at Holmes Elementary are: kindergartner Lauren, second-grader Elijah, first-grader Callie, and kindergartner Lena Long, along with future student Madison.
Gaige and Gavin Jade, Holmes kindergarten students.
From left are sophomore Jaden, freshman Aubrie, eighth-grader Curtis, seventh-grader Baylie and second-grader Faith Simpson.
Seventh-grader Brylin, fourth-grader Braxton, third-grader Bristyl, and first-grader Noah Ruddle.
First day of 2019-20 for WCS, CM, EC