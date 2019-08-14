Students return to school for 2019-20

Holmes kindergarten student Sophia Burnett.

Clinton-Massie first-grader Alaina Younker.

Holmes kindergartner Brookelynn and second-grader Samantha Ayers.

Fourth-grader Bryce and sixth-grader Bryleigh Robinson with future student Bryden.

Holmes first-grader Bryleigh and Denver third-grader Caleb Sweetman.

Carter Jones is a kindergarten student at Holmes.

East End Elementary fifth-grader Christopher Lindsey.

New Vienna kindergartner Derrick, fifth-grader Phayden and third-grader Je’Lauhn.

Freshman Easton and senior Hailey Reese (and Chloe).

Clinton-Massie first-grader Gavin Brown.

Clinton-Massie Elementary fifth-grader Isabelle and first-grader Peyton Penewit.

New Vienna Elementary first-grader Jakob Keyser.

Sixth-grader Jessica Lehman and second-grader Jaycen Constant of Wilmington.

Sabina Elementary students Logan and Austin Tackett.

WHS junior Makenzie and senior Noah Sweetman.

Denver third-grader Mia Barr.

Clinton-Massie fourth-grader Parker Lakes.

Sixth-grader Riley and third-grader Ella Hull.

Holmes kindergartner Waylon and first-grader Peyton Harris.

East End Elementary preschooler Abby Achtermann.

Wilmington fifth-grader Aleiah and first-grader Addilin.

East Clinton second-grader Lucas Tarter.

Fourth-grader Jeremiah Woodruff and second-grader Jonah Woodruff.

Hannah, Harper and Harland Reed attend Wilmington schools.

Holmes Elementary second-grader Addie Mattingly.

Wilmington 12th-grader Gehrig Huber.

Wilmington 12th-grader Kathryn Hardin.

Denver Place Elementary third-grader Alauna Williams.

Shown during first day of school are 12th-grader Aubrie, sixth-grader Gracie, eighth-grader Emily and kindergartner Kynzlee Gerard. We thank our readers for their overwhelming response to our request for photos! For many more photos submitted by families, check out the News Journal’s Facebook page.