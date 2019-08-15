‘Kid vendors’ sought for first Kids Market

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is pleased to announce the first ever “Kids Market” on Aug. 31 during its normal market hours of 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Market is held on Mulberry Street between Locust and Main streets in downtown Wilmington, rain or shine.

Kids ages 8-17 are invited to be a vendor at the market selling homemade, home-baked or home-grown products. Eligible kids must live in Clinton County or a surrounding county that touches Clinton County.

The goal of the Kids Market is to allow a space where kids have an opportunity to sell their crafts or items they have made or produced.

The Kids Market will allow kids to experience what it is like to invest in an idea and use their creativity to produce items that others will want to purchase. Examples of items that kids might wish to offer for sale at the market: art work, handmade jewelry, baked goods such as cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, breads (no baked goods that require refrigeration, sewn items, painted rocks, pottery, or other craft items, homegrown produce that the child has grown or mainly assisted with in the garden.

Kid vendors must have a responsible adult attend the entire market with them.

For an application and rules to be a “kid vendor” please go to www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com for details and the application form or contact the Market Manager at sally@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

