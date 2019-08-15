The Cutting Room sets fundraiser for family

WILMINGTON — A Frazier Family Cut-A-Thon to raise funds for the Fraziers is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at The Cutting Room Salon & Day Spa, 113 N. South St.

The goal is to raise $2,000 to help support a local family — Jon and Mykayla Frazier and their four children.

“Mykayla is a stylist at our salon,” said salon manager Jessica Dodge. “While on recent maternity leave with her fourth child, her husband Jon was very unexpectedly diagnosed with a brain tumor. We are trying to assist this wonderful family while Mykayla is taking care of her family during this difficult time.”

The Cutting Room will be offering haircuts or wash-and-blow-dry from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for a $20 cash/check donation. They will also be offering brow tint and wax from 8 a.m.-noon for $20 cash/check donation.

All haircut customers should come with clean dry hair.

Also, a bake sale will be ready and available for purchase as well, including homemade baked goods along with baked donations from local businesses.

Includes haircuts, bake sale and more