Freshmen start Wilmington College experience

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s entering class of some 400 freshmen and transfer students arrived Thursday to move into residence halls and begin a three-day orientation program before starting classes on Monday.

President Jim Reynolds told faculty and staff Wednesday, at the annual Opening Year Meeting, that the College is on a “positive trajectory” and the start of a new academic year provides a great opportunity to continue the mission of “changing family trees” through the distinct hands-on learning and other educational opportunities offered at the College.

“It’s a privilege to do the work we do and be a part of a community like Wilmington College,” he said. “I’m grateful for the things our faculty and staff do in making a difference in the lives of our students. I think we’re going to have a terrific year!”

Following the move-in Thursday morning, new students began their orientation activities with O-Town at which local businesses, churches and other organizations provided a glimpse into the goods and services they can provide for students.

Some of the features of the three-day orientation include information sessions highlighting a campus culture that’s safe and mutually respectful, getting involved in organizations and activities, and making smarts decisions; Playfair, a popular exercise in team-building and meeting peers; and the New Student Convocation, which culminates with WC’s newest students signing the Campus Rock.

Also, the new students will engage in community service projects and a downtown walkabout Saturday.

While student-athletes in fall sports have already arrived, all other upperclassmen will return to campus this weekend for Monday’s start of classes.

Katelynn Miller, right, a new freshman from Ripley majoring in early childhood education, moves into Pickett Hall Thursday morning with help from members of the Move-In Crew, Jordan Crum, left, and Shelbi Long. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_MoveIn-2019.jpg Katelynn Miller, right, a new freshman from Ripley majoring in early childhood education, moves into Pickett Hall Thursday morning with help from members of the Move-In Crew, Jordan Crum, left, and Shelbi Long. Courtesy photo