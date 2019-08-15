CHURCH BRIEFS

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22,the fourth Grillin’ Out of the season, in the fellowship hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.

The church is located on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

BBQ at New Burlington Friends

The annual Chicken & Pork Barbecue community gathering is set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at New Burlington Friends Church, corner of SR 380 and Cemetery Road, about 7.5 miles south of Xenia.

It features your choice of BBQ chicken or pulled pork, green beans, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, rolls and drink plus homemade pies, cakes and cookies for a donation, which goes to support community needs, mission projects and special needs of the church.