Single-car crash in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Police responded to a rollover crash on East Cherry Street near the intersection of South Columbus Street at around 7:15 a.m. Friday. Blanchester Emergency Medical Service and the Blanchester-Marion Twp. Fire District also responded.

“Ptl. Sarah Luken arrived and found that a black Subaru was traveling eastbound on Cherry Street when the driver was blinded by the rising sun, went off the street and drove onto a utility pole guy wire, which launched the car into the air,” according to BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt. “The car landed on its roof. The driver, a 58-year-old Blanchester man, suffered minor injury and was transported via ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital. There were no other occupants in the car.”

He said Ptl. Luken was assisted at the scene by a Trooper from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We are grateful for their assistance,” said Reinbolt. “Based on the circumstances of the crash, no one was cited.”

This single-vehicle crash occurred Friday morning. Blanchester PD