Board of DD honors area businesses

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted a luncheon on Aug. 13 to recognize local businesses that employ and/or support people with developmental disabilities.

Special awards were given to three businesses: “The Friends Of The Nike Center Award” to the Clinton County Youth Council; “Employer Of The Year” to Goodwill; and “Student Advocate Of The Year” to Old Navy (Tanger Outlet in Jeffersonville).

People that have disabilities frequently have many challenges to finding a job and staying successfully employed.

Often, the greatest successes begin with a person or group of people that are willing to take a chance. When people look beyond the disabilities, they will always see the many abilities of an individual. Businesses who provide opportunities, often gain valuable and dedicated employees.

Thank you again to all of the businesses who have supported the CCBDD over the years. You are making a difference in people’s lives.

For more information about how you can help our program, contact CCBDD Employment First Coordinator Shanon Bene at 937-382-7519.

Shown are: seated, Taylor Clark (Caesar Creek Flea Market), Courtney Davis (SOCOG), Curt Bone (Wilmington City Schools), Tamika Mallow (Ahresty), Kristy Warner (YMCA Patri-Tots Learning Center), and Jesse Hickey and Jonathan Everhart (Lowe’s); and, standing, Stephanie Walker (Person Centered Services), Shanon Bene (Clinton County DD), Elizabeth Walker (Caesar Creek Flea Market), Amy McClellan (Southern State CC), Eleanor Harris (Harvest of Gold), August “Gus” Delucia (Ahresty), Marque Jones (Harvest of Gold), Bret Fox and Adam Allen (Custom Molded Products), Eric Guindon (Clinton County Youth Council), Brad Reynolds (Cape May), Zac Johnson (Vision Media), Josh “Eddie” Adkins (Clinton County DD), and Vincent Freeman (Vision Media). (Not everyone who was recognized is pictured.) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_photo.jpg Shown are: seated, Taylor Clark (Caesar Creek Flea Market), Courtney Davis (SOCOG), Curt Bone (Wilmington City Schools), Tamika Mallow (Ahresty), Kristy Warner (YMCA Patri-Tots Learning Center), and Jesse Hickey and Jonathan Everhart (Lowe’s); and, standing, Stephanie Walker (Person Centered Services), Shanon Bene (Clinton County DD), Elizabeth Walker (Caesar Creek Flea Market), Amy McClellan (Southern State CC), Eleanor Harris (Harvest of Gold), August “Gus” Delucia (Ahresty), Marque Jones (Harvest of Gold), Bret Fox and Adam Allen (Custom Molded Products), Eric Guindon (Clinton County Youth Council), Brad Reynolds (Cape May), Zac Johnson (Vision Media), Josh “Eddie” Adkins (Clinton County DD), and Vincent Freeman (Vision Media). (Not everyone who was recognized is pictured.) Courtesy photo