Schneders earn grand champion at state fair

Haley Schneder exhibited the Grand Champion Hamshire Gilt at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Haley’s brother, Jay, bred and raised the gilt and Haley exhibited. Ohio State Fair judge Kent Bennington described the show as “extremely good and extremely deep”. The brother-sister duo spent many hours raising this litter after the sow turned mean and the family raised them by hand-feeding the piglets Haley is a member of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H group and is an eighth-grader at Wilmington Middle School. Jay is a junior at Wilmington College majoring in Animal Science. The siblings plan to use this prize-winning gilt to further their swine breeding operation. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_fair-Copy.jpg Haley Schneder exhibited the Grand Champion Hamshire Gilt at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Haley’s brother, Jay, bred and raised the gilt and Haley exhibited. Ohio State Fair judge Kent Bennington described the show as “extremely good and extremely deep”. The brother-sister duo spent many hours raising this litter after the sow turned mean and the family raised them by hand-feeding the piglets Haley is a member of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H group and is an eighth-grader at Wilmington Middle School. Jay is a junior at Wilmington College majoring in Animal Science. The siblings plan to use this prize-winning gilt to further their swine breeding operation. Courtesy photo