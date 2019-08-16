Rotary learns about Ancient Roots

WILMINGTON — Michelle Schrader, Chief Operation Officer, and Jesse Littleton, Director of Sales & Marketing, discussed their company named Ancient Roots with the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant.

Schrader said the mission of Ancient Roots is to forge current cultivation and manufacturing practices with the latest science and state-of-the-art equipment to unleash the powerful and natural benefits of medical marijuana. Ancient Roots produces the highest-grade medical marijuana and medical marijuana products for the patients of Ohio.

Schrader said their facility, which opened in November 2018, is a level 2 medical marijuana cultivator. The company currently operates a 3,000 square-foot grow facility and employees 15.

The company is regulated by Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, the Ohio Department of Commerce and the State Board of Pharmacy. All aspects of medical marijuana are highly regulated by the State of Ohio including cultivation, packing and transportation.

The State of Ohio regulates how you become a medical marijuana patient. A patient must be 18 years or older; be an Ohio resident and be diagnosed of a qualifying medical condition from a physician certified to consent medical marijuana. Ohio certifies 21 medical conditions that may be treated with medical marijuana

From left are: Jesse Littleton, Director of Sales & Marketing, Michelle Schrader, Chief Operation Officer, and Stephanie Piantanida, Chief Compliance Officer of Ancient Roots; and, Dan Evers, Past President of Wilmington Rotary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_0437.jpg From left are: Jesse Littleton, Director of Sales & Marketing, Michelle Schrader, Chief Operation Officer, and Stephanie Piantanida, Chief Compliance Officer of Ancient Roots; and, Dan Evers, Past President of Wilmington Rotary. Courtesy photo