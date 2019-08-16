Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, July 26. Standard/Complaint. Critical: Turkey 47°F (2-door prep table); cheese 47°F; strawberries 45°F (3-door prep table); air temp 45°F (2-door reach-in). Person in Charge moving TCS food to equipment able to maintain 41°F or less and covering prep tables. Strawberries, cheese, chicken, etc. missing date marks. PIC added dates. Mice droppings found in cabinet below soda fountain machine. PIC cleaned. Will monitor and contact pest control company. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Refrigeration units missing thermometers (2). Front door missing self-closer. Water accumulated in bottom of 2-door prep table and 3-door prep table coolers. Coke cooler in back has rusted shelves. Tape on seal of Frigidaire freezer. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Ceiling lights (2) nonworking in kitchen. Floor and walls damaged in hall leading to soda bib storage area. Floor damaged in soda bib storage area. Ceiling damaged in kitchen from previous water leak. Floor in men’s restroom is damaged. Clutter (unused/unnecessary) storage items in back storage room. Back storage area walls are crumbling. Wet mop not hung up to dry. Current license not on display.

Complaint: Received complaint July 23; claims received food with hair in it their last 3 visits; employees sweating while making food because facility is hot; employees not wearing hair nets. Investigated complaint July 26. At arrival all employees were wearing hats. Discussed concerns with manager. Did not observe employees sweating at time of visit.

Follow-up: Aug. 23.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 19. Standard/Complaint. Critical: Demonstration of knowledge — Manager Certification in food protection training unavailable. Person in Charge took exam July 26; awaiting results. Handwashing sink missing supplies and not accessible.

Containers of bleach water stored on floor. Clean cloths stored wet in storage. Clean cloths must be stored dried or maintained in sanitizer solution. Shelving in True 4-door cooler is rusty. Warewash (dishwash) machine sprays water out of machine (curtains may need replacing); part was ordered. Shelves in Pepsi cooler are rusty. Glass door damaged on buffet bar. Spatulas at hibachi grill stored in water in-between uses at room temperature. Scoop for rice at buffet bar stored in water in-between uses at room temperature. Handle of potato scoop had black residues. Door seals and handles at prep cooler had black residues. Food debris accumulated at wall/floor junctures in kitchen and dry stock storage area. Grease accumulated under and sides of fryers. Grease accumulated on light in hibachi vent hood. Black residues accumulated on light in walk-in cooler. Black residues accumulated on rack in walk-in cooler. Black residues accumulated on ceiling in dish area. Black residues on caulking at 3-sink. Lights (ceiling fixtures) nonworking. Light (1) nonworking in hibachi vent hood. Employee phone stored on prep table. Employee talking on phone while cooking food. Employee purse on cart in kitchen.

Complaint: Received July 24, claims lo mein noodles had wire in them from wire brush (wire provided in envelope). Investigated complaint July 29; scrub brushes stored with cleaning supplies. Did not observe cleaning brushes (metal) next to uncooled or cooked noodles. Discussed with manager.

Follow-up: Aug. 26.

• La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, July 31. Critical: Warewash machine not properly dispensing sanitizer solution. When tested, no sanitizer available.

No employee at this facility is Manager Certified in food safety. Kitchen manager just completed course last week at CCHD; awaiting test results. There were some gnats flying around in kitchen area. Please contact pest control company.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 29.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Aug. 1. Gnats flying around soda syrup boxes in storage area and flies around mop sink area. Please contact pest control operator. Employee making food was not wearing any hair restraint. Wall by 3-compartment sink dirty. Mop propped against wall by sink dripping, making it dirty. Floor behind mop sink dirty. Cracked floor tile in front of slushie machine. Floor dirty in back room with sinks. Floor dirty with condiment packs between service cabinets. reach-in cooler under oven has standing water in bottom of unit. Several refrigeration/freezer units missing front bottom covering/are loose.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 1.

• Alkermes Micro Market, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Aug. 1. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Aug. 1, Everything looks good. No violations. Thank you!

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 5. Inner microwave has peeling coating/paint. Note: Equipment must be commercial and NSF or similar rated. Counter is damaged (not smooth/easy to clean).

