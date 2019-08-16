Blanchester FFA prepares for a great year

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester FFA officer team is coming into 2019 officer retreat with a bang!

The officer team arrived at Camp Joy at 8 a.m. on a Friday morning and kicked off the retreat by moving into their meeting room. The team proceeded to plan events months before they are supposed to occur. The officer team is excited to share all the new ideas and well planned events.

At noon the officer team to an hour break to have lunch, then reconvened in the meeting room to have a session with Dow Tippett.

Dow did a quick recap of the seven daily choices for newcomers Makenna Maddix, and Logan Heitzman.

Dow was our presenter last year to the officer team and came back to further the development of leadership and relationship building with the team.

He taught a lesson on how to manage time better while not only helping yourself, but also helping others around you. A valuable tool taken in by the nine officers is to always put others before yourself. Think about how others would be affected by certain things.

Activities were put into action as well, such as learning how to coach others through a situation without having to give advice. Each person played the role of being either a “Listener” or a “Sharer.”

We would like to thank Mr. (sensei) Dow Tippett for his hard work and two-year dedication to the Blanchester FFA chapter. We would also like to thank Dow for the bond he made between the officers.

“Dow is not only a friend to us. He has made us the officer team we are today,” said Abby Spurling, Chapter Secretary.

Following Dow’s session, the officer team went to dinner, and then went hiking, witnessing amazing views and having fun journeys to get to those views!

After hiking the officer team headed to an amazing campfire, enjoying burnt marshmallows, and s’mores. While the officer team enjoyed these, they got to really dig deep into what this year really consisted of!

We thank Dow Tippett and the Camp Joy staff for the amazing food, and life-changing experience.

We also like to thank the FFA advisors for giving up time with their families to make our officer team the best we could be!

The Blanchester FFA officer team prepares for the officer retreat. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_officer-retreat.jpg The Blanchester FFA officer team prepares for the officer retreat.