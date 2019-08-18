Ohio State to aid farmers needing emotional, financial help

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University is creating a new way to help farmers dealing with the stress and strain of keeping their farms running.

It’s called the Rural and Farm Stress Task Force.

The university says the task force will help connect farmers with specialists who can help them learn more about keeping their businesses afloat or find jobs off the farm. Specialists also will be able to help farmers find mental health providers.

Ohio State University Extension says farmers are facing more challenges with slumping grain prices, tariffs and an extremely challenging weather year.

One of the leaders of the task force says that farmers are always dealing with challenges and that sometimes their perseverance brings with it a resistance to seek help.