Kiwanis learns about 4-H programs

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club Meeting on Thursday had as guest speaker Tracie Montague, Clinton County OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator. She spoke about Clinton County 4-H, the youth development program of The Ohio State University Extension. The program serves approximately 800 youth through the efforts of 225 adult and youth volunteers annually. Youth programs available to 4-H members range from livestock clinics and quality assurance to shooting sports and summer 4-H camp. The Ohio Kiwanis District 1st Family project for 2018-2019 year was sponsoring youth throughout Ohio to attend summer 4-H camps. Montague, right, is shown with Kiwanis Program Chair Robyn Hinman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_0115.jpg The Wilmington Kiwanis Club Meeting on Thursday had as guest speaker Tracie Montague, Clinton County OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator. She spoke about Clinton County 4-H, the youth development program of The Ohio State University Extension. The program serves approximately 800 youth through the efforts of 225 adult and youth volunteers annually. Youth programs available to 4-H members range from livestock clinics and quality assurance to shooting sports and summer 4-H camp. The Ohio Kiwanis District 1st Family project for 2018-2019 year was sponsoring youth throughout Ohio to attend summer 4-H camps. Montague, right, is shown with Kiwanis Program Chair Robyn Hinman. Courtesy photo